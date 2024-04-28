Listen Live
Local

Additional Early Voting Sites Open for May Primary

Published on April 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Early Voting Sites in Marion County

Source: WISH-TV

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–If you want to cast your ballot for the May 7 primary, you will have more opportunities to do so now that eight in-person early voting satellite sites opened this weekend.

“This primary is an important election and voters have options,” said Marion County Clerk Kate Sweeney Bell. “They can vote absentee either by mail or in person. If they wait until May 7, voters will have 186 convenient Election Day vote centers to choose from.”

The following early voting satellite sites are open from 11 am to 6 pm and remain open every day until Sunday May 5.

·       Decatur Township Government Center

·       Franklin Township Government Center

·       International Marketplace Coalition (Pike Twp.)

·       MSD Lawrence Education & Community Center

·       Perry Township Government Center

·       St. Luke’s United Methodist Church (Washington Twp.)

·       Thatcher Park Community Center (Wayne Twp.)

·       Warren Township Government Center 

You are encouraged to visit here for more information. To see more information about the election races in your area, go here.  

The primary is May 7.

 

The post Additional Early Voting Sites Open for May Primary appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Additional Early Voting Sites Open for May Primary  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Additional Early Voting Sites Open for May Primary

Love and R&B with Ralph Tresvant coming to WTLC Indy
Local

R&B Icon Ralph Tresvant Joins 106.7 WTLC as New Evening Host

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Local

South Whitley Police Officer Fired After Backlash Over Traffic Stop in January

Lifestyle

Demonds Tremble | Faith Walking

Entertainment

Nick Cannon Suggests His “Light-Skinned” Mother Influenced Dating Preferences

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close