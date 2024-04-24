Dave East & Harry Fraud “Bacc 2 Harlem,” BlueBucksClan, Hit-Boy & 2 Chainz “Scroll” & More | Daily Visuals 4.24.24

Since coming into the game Dave East has been repping Harlem as hard as you’d expect from a rapper who hails from “The World,” and while he’s been traveling the globe and enjoying his success, the man knows that at the end of day there’s no place like home.

Linking up with Harry Fraud for his latest visuals to “Bacc 2 Harlem,” DE returns to the Black Mecca where he gets poured up with his crew and is joined by some of his Hip-Hop peers such as Maino and Millyz. That man was having the grandest of times.

Elsewhere another soiree went down as the BlueBucksClan, Hit-Boy and 2 Chainz got things turnt up and in their clip to “Scroll,” the rappers threw a private house party where they were the guests of honor and a gang of women treated them like the royalty they are.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Drizzy Juliano, G Perico and Steelz, and more.

