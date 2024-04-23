Listen Live
Sports

Ryan Garcia Drops New Single ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ After David Haney K.O[Video]

Published on April 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

Source: Al Bello / Getty

After beating all odds, and proving the world wrong, boxing champion Ryan Garcia releases a new single after defeating David Haney Saturday. The new single features Dallas’s own Fooly Faime of Yung Nation.

On Saturday night, Garcia won the fight by majority decision after knocking Haney down three times.

Related:Ryan Garcia Reportedly Bet $2M on Bout vs. Devin Haney to Win $12M

People began to wonder how serious Garcia took this fight because of his strange behavior in public and on social media leading up to the big fight.

Being more than three pounds over the 140-pound limit on Friday made it seem like he didn’t put in enough time training. But little did we know, Garcia was not only training, but was also in the studio putting in hours.

97.9 The Beat was able to get an exclusive and speak to a source close to Garcia camp, and they confirmed Garcia has just inked a deal with universal records.

They added that Garcia may possibly be starting a new label called ‘We don’t Miss’ Check out the video and let us know if this is a hit or miss!

The post Ryan Garcia Drops New Single ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ After David Haney K.O[Video] appeared first on 97.9 The Beat.

Ryan Garcia Drops New Single ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ After David Haney K.O[Video]  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Sports

Ryan Garcia Drops New Single ‘Blessed, Highly Favored’ After David Haney K.O[Video]

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building
Local

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Local

South Whitley Police Officer Fired After Backlash Over Traffic Stop in January

Style & Fashion

Erykah Badu Gives ‘Main Character Energy’ In Marni

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close