IMPD Bust Uncovers Guns, Drugs, Suspect Wanted in Another County

Police say there was a gun hanging out of Dodd's pocket. The pair then left in a car, which prompted a traffic stop at Rockville Road and I-465.

Published on April 22, 2024

Cops raid Hendricks County

Source: Facebook / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS –A recent investigation by the Indy Metro Police has led to a major bust involving the seizure of guns and drugs, as well as the arrest of two people.

The operation, coordinated by the IMPD Southwest District Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) and Violence Reduction Team (VRT), focused on 21-year-old Dallas Dodd, who was suspected of being connected to several instances of shots being fired. IMPD tracked Dodd down to a home in Hendricks County along Primrose Avenue.

Police say Dodd and Brayden Lowe were seen leaving the home. Police say there was a gun hanging out of Dodd’s pocket. The pair then left in a car, which prompted a traffic stop at Rockville Road and I-465. During the traffic stop, officers found three loaded guns on Dodd and Lowe and cocaine and marijuana.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home at Primrose Lane, where they found dozens of guns with fentanyl, cocaine, mushrooms, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Hendricks County prosecutors issued warrants for both Dodd and Lowe. Lowe was arrested and released last week, but police are still searching for Dodd. Anyone with information on Dodd’s whereabouts should call 911 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

