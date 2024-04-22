IFD: Body of Missing Kayaker Recovered from White River on Indy’s West Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A body of a missing kayaker was found in the White River on Indianapolis’ west side on Monday morning.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources identified the kayaker as 22-year-old Solomon Shirley.

Online police reports show that IFD crews were called to the 600 block of North White River Parkway West Drive around 9:34 a.m. Monday for a dive rescue. That’s right off West Michigan Street near Haughville.

Angela Goldman with DNR confirmed to News 8 that crews recovered Shirley’s body after it was reported being seen in the river around 10:24 a.m. by a passerby.

The two kayakers went missing on Tuesday, after a 911 caller said they saw the kayakers capsize near the Belmont Beach area and not resurface. Goldman says the two men were kayaking on the river during flood stage, paddled too close to the dam, and were swept over.

First responders arrived at the scene around 8:30 p.m., and later spotted two empty kayaks floating south of the train tracks near the river bank.

Goldman said crews had been looking for the men since Tuesday.

Officials identified the other missing kayaker as 30-year-old Marcus Robinson, reportedly Shirley’s cousin. A spokesperson at DNR told News 8 during initial search efforts that Robinson was last seen wearing a grey shirt and shorts.

