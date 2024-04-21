Listen Live
Bucks Start Fast, Power Past Pacers to Lead 1-0

Published on April 21, 2024

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One

MILWAUKEE, WI.—The Milwaukee Bucks took control in the first quarter and went on to beat the Indiana Pacers 109-94 to take a 1-0 lead in this Eastern Conference First Round NBA playoff series Sunday night at Fiserv Forum.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the lineup due to injury, the Bucks leaned on Damian Lillard who scored all 35 of his points in the first half. He made six of his 11 three-point shots.

The Pacers trailed by 27 at half but outscored Milwaukee in the third quarter 29-14 to get back in it before the Bucks outscored them in the fourth quarter 26-23.

The Bucks also got double doubles out of Khris Middleton (23 points and 10 rebounds) and Bobby Portis (15 points and 11 rebounds).

In the losing effort for Indiana, Pascal Siakam scored 36 points. Tyrese Haliburton scored nine points, dished out eight assists, and snagged seven rebounds while going four of seven from the field in 38 minutes.

Game 2 is at Fiserv Forum Tuesday night at 8:30 pm. Games 3 and 4 are in Indianapolis.

 

The post Bucks Start Fast, Power Past Pacers to Lead 1-0 appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

