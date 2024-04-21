INDIANAPOLIS — Spring and fall are called transitional seasons for a reason. This week is a perfect example of that definition, say the weather experts.

Sunday starts the week with chilly temperatures that drop down near freezing, creating the need for a frost advisory that will continue through Monday morning. But that’s when the forecast should begin to turn a corner, says Meteorologist Joe Nield with the National Weather Service Indianapolis.

“Little bit more of a south-westerly wind through the day on Monday, so we expect our highs to be right around the mid-60s. So, we’ll see a pretty healthy recovery after those morning lows in the low to mid-30s across the area,” says Nield.

Tuesday and Wednesday continue that warming trend, making their way to the mid-60s. The temperature gauge finally breaks through into the 70s by this coming weekend.

“The spring and fall we tend to refer to as transition seasons because that’s really what they are,” Nield continues, “we’re transitioning from the cool season and into the warm season, so we’re a little more volatile.”

Several states across the Midwest are caught in the frosty start to the week. Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin have been hit with a freeze warning to start the week, and those conditions are expected to last into Monday before the cool weather pushes toward the Appalachians and the Northeast.

The post Frosty Start to Your Work Week, What Lies Ahead appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Frosty Start to Your Work Week, What Lies Ahead was originally published on wibc.com