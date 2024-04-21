Listen Live
Local

Funeral Service Details for Fallen Deputy Fislar

Published on April 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Deputy Fred Fislar

Source: Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office / Central Indiana Police Foundation

CLOVERDALE, Ind. (WISH) — A funeral service will be Sunday afternoon for a Hendricks County deputy who was electrocuted Monday while responding to a crash.

The funeral of Deputy Fred Fislar will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at Cloverdale High School, which is in Putnam County. Visitation will start at 1:30 p.m. at the school in the auxiliary gym.

“At the request of the family, there will be no traditional law enforcement vehicle procession,” the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release issued Thursday night.

Burial will be private for the family, invited friends, and the law enforcement agencies of Hendricks County.

Hendricks County Sheriff Jack Sadler said Tuesday during a news conference at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis that the crash happened around 11:50 p.m. Monday just north of State Road 267 near Plainfield. Fislar was taken in critical condition to the hospital, where he died just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says it hired Fislar in December 2021. He served in the enforcement division for approximately 2½ years. He’d been a part of the 226th Basic Class of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.

Previously, Fislar had been a corporal in the Marine Corps. He was a graduate of Cloverdale High School. He was survived by his wife, Madi, and two children, ages 6 years, and 6 months.

Fislar’s squad car was put outside the sheriff’s office for people to place flowers and mementos.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation established a fund to support Fisler’s family, the sheriff’s office says. Donations can be made online, or by check through the mail to Central Indiana Police Foundation 1524 Shelby St. Indianapolis, IN 46203. Checks should have “Deputy Fred Fislar” written in the subject lines.

The post Funeral Service Details for Fallen Deputy Fislar appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Funeral Service Details for Fallen Deputy Fislar  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Funeral Service Details for Fallen Deputy Fislar

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building
Local

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan

Tax Day
Lifestyle

Today Is The Tax Deadline- What To Do If You Need More Time To File

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

A statement from Jerry Wades Family to provide comfort for listeners
Local

A Statement From Jerry Wade’s Family

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close