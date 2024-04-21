Listen Live
Local

Measles Exposure During Children’s Museum’s Solar Eclipse Event

Published on April 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
"Marion County Public Health Department. Prevent. Promote. Protect."

Source: (Photo provided by the Marion Co. Public Health Department.)

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — If you attended the solar eclipse event at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, you may have been exposed to measles.

The Marion County Public Health Department says the April 8th event had one out-of-state visitor in attendance who was infected. No confirmed cases of measles in Marion County have been reported, however, the county health department does recommend you get vaccinated if you haven’t already.

If you were exposed to measles, the department says you would’ve likely experienced symptoms by now. The latest that you could see symptoms spring up is April 29th.

The symptoms for measles are as follows: fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, tiny white spots inside the mouth, and rash that starts on the hairline and face and spreads to trunk, arms, and legs.

Low-cost vaccinations are offered by appointment for measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases at its district heath offices and the ACTION Health Center. Appointments are available by contacting a clinic directly. For a list of clinic locations and phone numbers, go to MarionHealth.org/immunize or call 317-221-2122.

The post Measles Exposure During Children’s Museum’s Solar Eclipse Event appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Measles Exposure During Children’s Museum’s Solar Eclipse Event  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics
Contests

Cash Blast!

Local

Measles Exposure During Children’s Museum’s Solar Eclipse Event

In Loving Tribute to Jerry Wade - The Ultimate Loverman
Local

July 18th Announced To Be The Loverman Jerry Wade Day

Jerry Wade ribbon cutting ceremoney for the Quality Life building
Local

Quality Life Dedicates Building On Behalf Of Jerry Wade

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan
Local

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 And Tickets To See Maxwell And Jasmine Sullivan

Tax Day
Lifestyle

Today Is The Tax Deadline- What To Do If You Need More Time To File

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

A statement from Jerry Wades Family to provide comfort for listeners
Local

A Statement From Jerry Wade’s Family

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close