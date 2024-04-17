Tha Dogg Pound “Smoke Up,” Dave East & Scram Jones “I Just Wanna” & More | Daily Visuals 4.17.24

When Snoop Dogg took over the Death Row record label he once called home in 2022, no one knew what to expect other than the release of some classic catalogues on streaming services, but it seems like the Hip-Hop icon has reunited a fan favorite group from the 90’s that sold millions of records.

Once again riding alongside Kurupt and Daz Dillinger to form Tha Dogg Pound, Snoop Dogg and company drop off their new visuals for “Smoke Up” the Triple OG trio break out the all blue paisley DPGC attire and show these youngn’s how it’s done (or how it used to be done anyway) and walk out to the beat while flexing some classic cars and… some WWE title belts?! That was hella random. Either way it’s dope to see them back together on the same set.

From the West to the East, Dave East does some turning up of his own and in his and Scram Jones clip to “I Just Wanna” the two men hit the strip club and stack bricks of cash on the talent who leave little to the imagination as they twerk and work to get East to turn into the rain man. With all that thunder clapping how could he not?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lizzen and Robin Thicke, 1TakeJake, and more.

THA DOGG POUND – “SMOKE UP”

DAVE EAST & SCRAM JONES – “I JUST WANNA”

LIZZEN & ROBIN THICKE – “WHY REMIX”

1TAKEJAKE – “THE BEST”

GLOSS UP – “NOT YA GIRL”

GUKKO DA GENERULE FT. HIPPIEX – “DON’T WASTE MY TIME”

REESE YOUNGN FT. BIRDMAN – “LAST WEEK”

03 GREEDO & MAXO KREAM – “R.I.C.O.”

