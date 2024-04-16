Listen Live
Sheriff’s Deputy In Hendricks County Killed Responding To Overnight Crash

Published on April 16, 2024

Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A sheriff’s deputy in Hendricks County was killed responding to an overnight in a crash.

What led to the crash is not clear, but Sheriff Jack Salder says Deputy Fred Fislar was found at the crash scene by a downed power pole on a county road near Plainfield. It was a passing driver who spotted Fislar down.

“A motorist, who was also an eyewitness, observed Deputy Fislar down and used his radio to notify dispatch of an officer down,” Salder said.

Sadler said police officers from Plainfield and Indianapolis also responded to the call and when first responders got to the scene along North Avon Avenue near East County Road 200 North, they took Fislar to Eskenazi Hospital.

Fislar was pronounced dead upon arrival. Sadler said Fislar was likely electrocuted having having “come into contact with power lines.”

Fislar had been on the force for just two and a half years, according to Sadler. He leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

