Vanessa Bryant Blesses Los Angeles Dodgers With Special Player Edition Kobe 6 Sneakers

Saturday marked the 8th anniversary of Kobe Bryant's final NBA game, aka Mamba Day.

Published on April 14, 2024

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty / Vanessa Bryant

Mookie Betts and his Los Angeles Dodgers teammates can boast they got a pair of Kobe 6 sneakers nobody else has, thanks to Vanessa Bryant

ESPN reports that to celebrate the 8th anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s final game, aka Mamba Day, Vanessa Bryant gifted the Los Angeles Dodgers squad with Kobe 6 sneakers. The team shared a photo of the kicks on Instagram that come in teams “Dodger Blue” with hints of red and white to complete the look.

In the post’s caption, the Dodgers thanked Vanessa Bryant for the kind gesture and writing, “Mamba Forever. Thank you for the gift, @vanessabryant! I can’t wait to celebrate the anniversary of Kobe’s historic last game in style.”

In a follow-up post, the team also shared a video of the players and manager receiving their sneakers one by one. Dodgers all-star Mookie Betts proclaimed he would wear his sneakers every day, while manager Dave Roberts said, “These are ridiculous. I’m going to rock these with Mamba pride.”

To add an exclamation point to the night, the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 on Saturday.

Mamba Day celebrates Bryant’s final NBA game on April 13, 2016, against the Utah Jazz. The Hall of Famer went out with a bang, scoring 60 points during his final home game and willing his team to a victory with a vintage Black Mamba performance.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi, were among the nine people who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.

Kobe Bryant’s Legacy With Nike

Vanessa Bryant has ensured her late husband’s legacy lives on, especially through his sneakers. She kept his name aligned with Nike after it looked like the relationship between the iconic sportswear brand and hooper was ending.

The Kobe 6 remains one of the most popular sneakers on NBA courts, with numerous players, including Demar DeRozan, Jalen Brunson, and others, rocking them nightly.

Vanessa Bryant Blesses Los Angeles Dodgers With Special Player Edition Kobe 6 Sneakers  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

