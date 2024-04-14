Scrap Yard Fire on Indy’s West Side Seen From Multiple Counties

INDIANAPOLIS — The Wayne Township Fire Department say they and several other fire departments responded to a scrap yard fire at Zores Inc. on Saturday around 3:30 p.m.

The business is located on the west side of Indianapolis at 1300 N Mickley Ave, just a mile and a half from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Smoke from the fire could be seen as far south as Johnson County and also backed up traffic in the immediate area.

Over 3,500 feet of supply hose was used across multiple hydrants around the recycling center. Firefighters worked with operators from Zores in order to remove heavy debris and target the base of the flames.

After two hours the fire was marked under control. No one was injured in the incident and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Responding agencies:

Wayne Township

Speedway

Indianapolis

Pike Township

Indianapolis, EMS provided medical coverage.

Indianapolis Police Department provided traffic control.

Marion County Health Department assisted with air and water quality management.

