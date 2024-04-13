Listen Live
Oprah Winfrey Says She’s Relies On Chats With BFF Gayle King As Her Own Form Of ‘Therapy’

We all need a friend like Gayle!

April 13, 2024

66th GRAMMY Awards - Backstage

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Oprah Winfrey is renowned for her insightful wisdom and practical advice. Whether it was during her run a the host of her iconic The Oprah Winfrey Show, excepts in her self-help books, or simply her words of wisdom in her podcasts, interviews, and television appearances, Winfrey has helped inspire millions of people as they navigate the ups and downs of their own personal growth journeys.

But when it comes to her own self-help, the iconic talk show host admitted to PEOPLE that she has actually never visited a therapist herself to hash out her issues. Instead, she has relied on her best friend of almost 50 years, Gayle King, for therapy.

“I’ve never been to a therapist because I had so many on the show, but my real therapy came from downloading whatever was happening in the day with Gayle every night,” Winfrey explained.

“There wasn’t a day that we missed being on some kind of phone call talking about what had happened in our days,” she said of their unique bond.

Years later, Winfrey realized that these conversations were her personal therapy and her way of keeping herself grounded and regulating herself every day. She called her friendship with Gayle “one of the best anybody could have” and credited it with helping her navigate life’s challenges.

The two met in Baltimore when Winfrey was a 22-year-old news anchor and King was a 21-year-old production assistant and writer at a news station they both worked at. Upon their initial meeting, they immediately became inseparable, forging a bond that has lasted nearly half a century. Now, their friendship has become an inspiration to us all as we admire the way these two uplift, show up for and support each other daily. It’s obvious why the 70-year-old cites this friendship as a bond that keeps her “grounded.”

We all need a friend like Gayle!

