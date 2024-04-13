Listen Live
Local

One Person Dead Following Plane Crash in Tippecanoe County

Published on April 13, 2024

An airplane flies through a bright, blue sky

Source: (Photo by YURI KADOBNOV/AFP via Getty Images)

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead following a plane crash in Tippecanoe County that was discovered Friday afternoon.

The plane crashed west of U.S. 231, possibly sometime after leaving the Purdue University Airport. A plane had gone missing from that airport Thursday, so some are speculating that it is the one found on the ground.

Purdue Aviation owns the aircraft, though this does not mean it has any direct connection to the university or students.

There was a dead body at the scene, but police have not yet publicly identified it. It is not yet clear if anyone else was on the plane at the time of the crash, or what caused it to fall.

Officers and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are still investigating.

