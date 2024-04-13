KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. — An Indiana State Trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding near Knightstown Saturday morning and discovered the driver was wanted out of Ohio for murder.

Robert Shields III., 18, of Toledo, Ohio…was wanted on an active warrant out of Ohio stemming from an incident that took place on March 17, of this year in which Shields is alleged to have shot a victim in the head after an altercation back in Toledo.

Shields was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where he will await extradition back to Ohio.

The post Traffic Stop on I-70 Nabs Ohio Murder Suspect appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Traffic Stop on I-70 Nabs Ohio Murder Suspect was originally published on wibc.com