Millyz ft. Meek Mill “Soul Survivor,” Chello, Jim Jones & Trav “No Time” & More | Daily Visuals 4.10.24

Millyz and Meek Mill turn up in the club and Chello, Jim Jones, and Trav get lit on the corner. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 10, 2024

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

For the past few weeks Meek Mill has found himself the subject of much scrutiny due largely in part to the Diddy rumors, then beef with Wale and more recently the way he cheered on The Rock at Wrestlemania (LOL). But at the end of the day the man is in fact a rapper and regardless of how much he gets clowned, the Philadelphia rapper isn’t keeping his naysayers from quitting his day job.

Linking up with Millyz for the Boston rapper’s visuals to “Soul Survivor,” Meek and Millyz hit the club with their peoples in tow before heading to the Dominican Republic where they ride ATV’s and hit the beach with some particularly thick young Dominicanas. The lavish life of rap stars.

Back in New York, Chello, Jim Jones and Trav keep it simple and for their clip to “No Time,” the three men hit the bodega where they showcase some bricks of cash, blocks of ice, and bottles of bubbly. With this kind of inflation it deadass feels like you need a brick of cash to shop at the corner store.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lenny Kravitz, Tink, and more.

MILLYZ FT. MEEK MILL – “SOUL SURVIVOR”

CHELLO, JIM JONES & TRAV – “NO TIME”

LENNY KRAVITZ – “HUMAN”

TINK – “CHARGED UP”

KING BRICKZ – “PROUD OF ME”

YTB FATT – “SAME”

J.I. – “REDEMPTION”

PAUL WALL – “PLAYAMADE”

Millyz ft. Meek Mill “Soul Survivor,” Chello, Jim Jones & Trav “No Time” & More | Daily Visuals 4.10.24  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

