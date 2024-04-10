Listen Live
Report: ISU Finalizing Deal To Hire Matthew Graves As Head Coach

Published on April 10, 2024

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Earlier this week, Indiana State said they would engage in a nationwide search for its next head men’s basketball coach.

It appears that the search did not take long, nor did it venture very far, as the school is said to be finalizing a deal with Matthew Graves to take over as head coach.

Graves was named interim head coach of the Sycamores a day after the departure of previous head coach Josh Schertz last week. He’d been an assistant to Schertz for the last three seasons.

Schertz resigned as head coach last week and accepted a new head coaching job at Saint Louis University.

This will be Graves’ second tenure as a head coach. He was previously head coach at South Alabama where he spent five seasons from 2013 to 2018 going 65-96. He was previously an assistant at Butler under Thad Matta, Todd Lickliter, and Brad Stevens.

Graves played at Butler in the mid-1990s.

