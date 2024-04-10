Reebok & PLEASURES Collab On Collection Dedicated To Racial Equity

While the Hip-Hop world and sneaker heads await word on whether Reebok will be bringing back Jay-Z’s S. Carter’s and 50 Cent’s G-Unit sneaker silhouettes, the brand continues to drop new footwear and apparel for the streets. Their latest collection is meant to resonate with us.

Teaming up with PLEASURES for their latest collaboration, Reebok will be dropping their new “Not Guilty” capsule collection next Saturday (April 20 aka 4/20), which is inspired by the culture’s fight for social justice and equality as it is a part of Reebok’s “Human Rights Now!” racial equity platform (props).

Reebok and PLEASURES explain the science behind their new collaboration.

“The legalization of cannabis cannot come without justice reform. Too many are still behind bars convicted of what is no longer a crime. No matter how you break it down or roll it up, the fact is: we are not guilty of our PLEASURES,” said the PLEASURES brand in a statement.

“It was an easy choice to team up and amplify our major voices on this issue,” added PLEASURES Co-Founder, Alex James. “Put some real money and awareness behind the project to get affected people out of jail and back in society.”

To commemorate the release of their new “Not Guilty” collection, Reebok will donate $10,000 to Last Prisoner Project, which is a national and nonpartisan nonprofit dedicated to reforming the criminal justice system through progressive drug policy.

The PLEASURE and Reebok “Not Guilty” Collection will be available on Pleasuresnow.com on April 19 before going global on April 20.

Check out pics of the kicks below (they go kinda hard), and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair in the comments section.

