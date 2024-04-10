ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is siding with Drake in his brewing rap beef with Kendrick Lamar in the latest Drink Champs episode.

It’s not an understatement to say that Stephen A. Smith, the host of ESPN’s First Take, is highly opinionated. So in his appearance as a guest on the Drink Champs podcast, the talkative media personality was asked for his take on who he’d pick in the burgeoning rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. “First of all, major props to both of them,” Smith began. “I’m gonna go with Drake because even though everybody knows Kendrick Lamar and knows how gifted he is, you got too many people periodically trying to come at Drake, and he’s always standing.”

The veteran sports journalist added, “I mean, he’s one of those dudes. It could be the look, it could be how he communicates, it could be his flavor—it could be anything. But Drake damn near seems impenetrable, and what I take from Drake is, I don’t hear too many people coming at Kendrick Lamar.” Smith finished his point by sympathizing with the Certified Lover Boy rapper, likening the constant scorn he gets to what Drake goes through. “But everybody always trying to come at Drake, and, obviously, I can relate to that,” he said.

Smith’s voice is the latest to chime in on the tension between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, which took on another level after J. Cole released his Might Delete Later project last Friday (April 5). It contained the track “7 Minute Drill,” which leveled serious jabs at Kendrick Lamar. The track was in response to the verse the To Pimp A Butterfly rapper delivered on “Like That” from Future and Metro Boomin’s recent album. Cole would later declare that the song didn’t sit right with him at his Dreamville Festival on Sunday (April 7) and offer up an apology on stage.

Stephen A. Smith Picks Drake Over Kendrick Lamar On ‘Drink Champs’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com