Listen Live
Local

Mother-Daughter Duo Sentenced to Twelve Years in Federal Prison for Bank Robbery

Mother-Daughter Duo Sentenced to Twelve Years in Federal Prison for Bank Robbery

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

 

Balance scales with red heart shape and coins with holy bible book in the background

Source: Marinela Malcheva / Getty

 

INDIANAPOLIS- A Mother-Daughter duo have been sentenced to a total of twelve years in federal prison for robberies of six Indianapolis banks.

Between April 9 and April 15, 2022, Sierra Hunt, 57, robbed four Chase Banks in the Indianapolis area. Those 4 holdups netted just under $27,000.

In each robbery, she approached the teller, gave a note demanding the teller put money in the bag and no one would get hurt, and left with cash. One of the notes was written on the back of a Family Dollar store receipt. IMPD officers used that receipt to locate Sierra and subsequently arrest her. She was released on bond later that month. While out on bond in October of the same year, Sierra assisted her daughter, Shamiya Hunt, as a getaway driver in two additional bank robberies.

The elder Hunt was sentenced to just over 5 years in federal prison for bank robbery. Her daughter received closer to 7 years for her part in the heists while on supervised release for a previous heroin trafficking conviction.

In each robbery, she approached the teller, gave a note demanding the teller put money in the bag and no one would get hurt, and left with cash. As a result of the four bank robberies committed by Sierra, the banks suffered a loss of $26,655.

One of the notes was written on the back of a Family Dollar store receipt. IMPD officers used that receipt to locate Sierra and subsequently arrest her. Sierra Hunt has been previously convicted of multiple felonies including theft, conversion, and child selling.

 

 

The post Mother-Daughter Duo Sentenced to Twelve Years in Federal Prison for Bank Robbery appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Mother-Daughter Duo Sentenced to Twelve Years in Federal Prison for Bank Robbery  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Entertainment

Angela Bassett Talks Lending Her Riveting Voice To ‘QUEENS’

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ne Ne Leakes Gives Relationship Advice On Infidelity

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

News

Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close