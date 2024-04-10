Listen Live
Woman Shot in Arm Monday, Originally Thought It Was A Bird

Published on April 10, 2024

NORTH SALEM, Ind. — Hendricks County Authorities say that on April 8th around 2:40 p.m. in North Salem a woman was hit by a bullet in her upper arm on Ladoga Road.

The bullet was fired from roughly 4,400 feet away. Detectives say when they arrived they found a 70 year old woman who says she “felt something poke her arm.” She told police that she originally believed a bird had flown into her arm and hit her with its beak. She later discovered it to be a bullet hole.

She was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers would later find out that people had been target shooting at a residence along North State Road 75. Everyone involved in the target shooting has been cooperating with investigators and no criminal charges are being filed.

