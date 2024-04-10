Listen Live
Local

Indy Police Make Quick Arrest in 5-Year-Old Girl’s Death

April 10, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis have made a quick arrest in the death of a child.

Indianapolis Metro Police were called to Denver Drive on the southwest side of the city Tuesday afternoon around 5 o’clock about an unresponsive child. The child, identified as 5-year-old Kinsleigh Welty, was malnourished. She later died at Riley Hospital.

The Indiana Department of Child Services took custody of the rest of the children inside of the home. Police quickly gathered evidence and arrested Welty’s mother Toni McClure, 29, and her boyfriend Ryan Smith, 27.

McClure has been charged with murder and child neglect resulting in death.

Smith has been charged with child neglect resulting in death.

