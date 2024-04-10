Listen Live
Man Arrested in Connection to Homicide of Woman in Zionsville

Published on April 10, 2024

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 30-year-old Zionsville man has been arrested in connection to the homicide of a woman found dead Monday near her home, police said Wednesday.

The woman has not yet been positively identified by the Boone County coroner, although an autopsy determined she died in a homicide, police said Wednesday in a social media post. Police did not reveal her cause of death.

Graham Murphy Bixler has been preliminarily charged with murder, and abuse of a corpse. He was in the Boone County jail on Wednesday afternoon following his Tuesday afternoon arrest. Online records did not show formal charges filed against Bixler.

Zionsville Police Department was called about 11:30 a.m. Monday to check on the welfare of the woman at her home in the 5300 block of West Old 106th Street. That southwest of the intersection of 106th Street and Zionsville Road.

After receiving no answer at the door to the home, officers found the woman dead on property south of her home.

