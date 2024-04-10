Woman With A Knife Killed by Police In North Vernon

NORTH VERNON, Ind. — A woman was shot and killed by police in North Vernon Tuesday evening.

Indiana State Police say North Vernon officers were called to a home about a disturbance at around 7. When they got there they went into the home and came across Rachel Blake who had a large knife.

The officers repeatedly told her to put it down, but she refused. That’s when they tased her, but she still would not put the knife down. When she came at the officers with it, that’s when they shot her.

EMTs took her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. All involved officers have been placed on leave which is standard protocol.

