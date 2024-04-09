Listen Live
Damson Idris And All His Chocolate Glory Dominate Essence’s Inaugural Sexiest Men of the Moment Issue

Damson Idris covers Essence magazine's Sexiest Men of the Moment inaugural issue, and all we can say is "DUH!"

Published on April 9, 2024

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett/GA / Getty

Our boo in our head, Damson Idris covers Essence magazine’s ‘inaugural Sexiest Men of the Moment’ issue, and all we can say is “DUH!” Not only is he a talented thespian mastering his craft right before our eyes, but he’s also a chocolate god who shakes our ovaries every time he smiles. He is the star of Essence magazine’s Men Issue, and inside the publication, the London native talks about fatherhood, his love for Black women, why he’s Essence‘s sexiest man alive, and more.

Damson Idris Expounds on His Feelings for Black Women

If you follow Idris, you know his love for his mother is deeply rooted and evident. The Snowfall actor recently showed her off as his date at the 2004 NAACP Image Awards, where he won an honor for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series. He told Essence how much he admires her and that because of her rearing, he appreciates Black women. “I just have a love for women. My mother is a Black woman, and that love stays with me. I feel protected by Black women. I feel loved by Black women. I feel at home,” expressed Idris.

Although Idris is a single (we think), fine young man navigating these Hollywood streets, he is looking forward to the day he becomes a family man. He has a slew of nieces and nephews and loves being an uncle, but he being a dad is what he has his sights set on. “Oh, man, I’ll be the best dad. It doesn’t matter what age I’ll be, I’ll still be the cool dad. Like, yeah, my dad’s coming to pick me up from school. I’ll just love it, you know? I love kids,” he told Essence.

Idris has to know he’s a work of art. We are sure he owns a mirror. Plus, almost all of the Black women in the world inundate his comment section with fondness whenever he posts a picture on Instagram. But when asked why he feels he is Essence’s sexiest man alive, his answer reflected his internal nature rather than his external. “I think if you care about what you do, I think that’s sexy, and I think that’s inspiring. So yeah, maybe that’s why I’m sat here in this chair.”

Click here to read the entire article.

Damson Idris And All His Chocolate Glory Dominate Essence’s Inaugural Sexiest Men of the Moment Issue  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

