Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Declines To Endorse 2024 POTUS Candidate

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson declined to endorse either of the two main candidates for the 2024 presidential campaign in an interview.

In an interview on Fox News’ Fox & Friends, pro-wrestler-turned-actor and entrepreneur Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson declared that he wouldn’t be making a public endorsement in this year’s presidential race. In 2020, Johnson used his platform to endorse now-President Joe Biden. “The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was what I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” Johnson said to Will Cain, who interviewed Johnson as he was preparing for the WWE’s Wrestlemania 41 being held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“And I thought back then, when we talked about, ‘Hey, I am in this position where I have some influence, and it’s my job then.’ I felt like that then. ‘It is my job now to exercise my influence and share with, ‘This is who I am going to endorse.’” Notably, Donald Trump has had long-standing ties with the WWE. “Am I going to do that again this year? That answer is no. I’m not going to do that, because what I realized what that caused back then was something that tears me up in my guts, back then and now, which is division,” Johnson continued.

The 51-year-old shared his thoughts on the state of the country. “Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer is no. Do I believe that we are going to get better? I believe in that. I’m an optimistic guy, and I believe we can get better.” Cain asked him what was most important to him. “To be real…Authenticity. We hear that word a lot, but that is important to me,” Johnson replied, citing “wokeness” and “cancel culture” as things that he feels contribute to the division in the nation.

“I’m not a politician. I’m not into politics,” he stated, adding: “I care deeply about our country. I’m a patriot, and I believe you are too, as well. And right now, my desire and my priorities are my babies and school drop-offs and pickups — that’s important to me.” Johnson has flirted in the past with a potential presidential run, making mention of it during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in 2017. It even became part of the core plot of the NBC sitcom based on his life, Young Rock, which ran for three seasons.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Declines To Endorse 2024 POTUS Candidate was originally published on hiphopwired.com