Listen Live
Local

Hoosier Heritage Named Indiana’s Most Popular Cocktail

Hoosier Heritage Named Indiana's Most Popular Cocktail

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

 

A man pours himself a large glass of whiskey.

Source: (photo: Ivan-balvan/Getty Images)

Based on the research data, Indiana’s favorite alcoholic beverage is whiskey.

In a new study by Consumer Affairs, they determined the most popular alcoholic mixed drink in every state and Indiana’s signature cocktail is the Hoosier Heritage because of a contest held by the Indiana State Museum in 2015 that named it as the state’s “unofficial” cocktail. The drink’s ingredients include Knob Creek Rye Whiskey, maple syrup, lemon juice, and apple cider. The alcohol base of Knob Creek rye whiskey is in honor of Abraham Lincoln, who moved to Indiana in 1816 from Knob Creek Farm in Kentucky.

More Indiana Drinking Statistics:

  • Based on Google Trends search data, Indiana’s favorite alcoholic beverage is whiskey.

  • Indiana is ranked #44 for its low alcohol excise tax rate at $2.68 per gallon.

  • Indiana ranks #35 for its alcohol consumption rate at 2.32 per capita.

Click here to view the full report and a detailed description of the most popular alcoholic beverages by state, including more drinking statistics.

How did we find this data?

We looked at Google Trends data to find the most popular alcoholic drinks by state and considered local ties for signature cocktails. We used the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism’s April 2023 report to find each state’s consumption data and the 2021 Distilled Spirits Council data to find each state’s alcohol excise taxes. Click here for a more detailed methodology of our findings.

 

 

The post Hoosier Heritage Named Indiana’s Most Popular Cocktail appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Hoosier Heritage Named Indiana’s Most Popular Cocktail  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Hoosier Heritage Named Indiana’s Most Popular Cocktail

Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

Entertainment

Angela Bassett Talks Lending Her Riveting Voice To ‘QUEENS’

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close