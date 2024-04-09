Listen Live
Local

Fatal Crash in Tippecanoe County Blocks Traffic for Hours

First responders arrived and found a deceased male behind the wheel of a Toyota SUV

Published on April 9, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

BUCK CREEK, Ind. (WISH) — One person died in a crash in Tippecanoe County early Tuesday morning, blocking traffic on State Road 25 for several hours.

At 5:45 a.m., Tippecanoe County dispatchers received a 911 call about a crash at the intersection of SR 52 and County Road 450 North. That’s a few miles northeast of Lafayette near Buck Creek.

INDOT says two vehicles were involved in the accident.

First responders arrived and found a deceased male behind the wheel of a Toyota SUV, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s said in a release.

The other driver, identified by police as a 51-year-old woman from Lafayette, was removed from her SUV and transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

“Investigation at the scene indicated that the Toyota failed to yield on CR 450, traveling in the westbound direction, as it crossed into the path of the Kia that was traveling northbound on SR 25 North,” the sheriff’s office said.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

INDOT says the road was clear by 9:10 a.m.

The post Fatal Crash in Tippecanoe County Blocks Traffic for Hours appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fatal Crash in Tippecanoe County Blocks Traffic for Hours  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Fatal Crash in Tippecanoe County Blocks Traffic for Hours

Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

Entertainment

Angela Bassett Talks Lending Her Riveting Voice To ‘QUEENS’

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close