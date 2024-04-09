Indy Zoo Reveals Baby Rhino’s Name

INDIANAPOLIS — About two months after welcoming her to the world, the Indianapolis Zoo has revealed the name of the newest member of their white rhino herd.

The baby girl, who was born in February, has been named Xola.

Xola’s birth was particularly notable for the downtown attraction, as her appearance marked the first-ever live rhino birth at the zoo. Her mother’s name is Zenzele.

While it is not *quite* time yet for Xola to join the rhino exhibit, you can still see her in person, starting Thursday. She and Zenzele can be seen as part of the Rhino Adventure: Mom & Baby Special Edition.

This is one of many Animal Adventures, which provide special access to some of the zoo’s creatures. It will run through June 9th.

Learn more and get tickets for the Indianapolis Zoo at indianapoliszoo.com.

