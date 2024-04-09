MARION COUNTY, Ind. — If you need child support, housing and legal services, or just general info on what your community offers, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has you covered.

The county prosecutor’s office is holding a Family Support Resource Day Wednesday, April 24th. This day is meant for families in Indianapolis to get in touch with local organizations and groups that they may not otherwise come into contact with.

Several of these organizations/groups offer help from legal services to firearm education.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears says the goal is to increase access and build community stability and success, “there are several services available to Marion County residents that are underutilized often due to the lack of awareness or access. These events are meant to help those in need, by offering direct assistance and connecting them with services to improve their quality of life. Increasing accessibility to these services will remove barriers and benefit our entire community.”

The event will be held at the Teamsters Local 135 at 2829 Madison Avenue from 10 o’clock to 1 o’clock.

These organizations/groups will be in attendance:

Anthem, CareSource, CIRTA, Community, Outreach and Recruitment Concord Neighborhood Center Fair Housing, Firefly Children and Family Alliance, Indianapolis Fire Department, Indiana Family and Social Services, Indy Champions for Domestic Violence Prevention, MCCS, Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Managed Health Services, Nurse Family Partnership, Office of Congressman Andre Carson, Office of Todd Young, PACE Indy, Second Helpings, Marion County Sheriffs’ Office Community Outreach, United Healthcare, University Hospital OBGYN, and the Indianapolis Urban League.

The post Marion Co. Prosecutor’s Office to Hold Family Support Resource Day appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Marion Co. Prosecutor’s Office to Hold Family Support Resource Day was originally published on wibc.com