Quavo & Destroy Lonely “Potato Loaded,” Bryson Tiller “The Multiverse Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 4.5.24

Quavo and Destroy Lonely get stuck in an elevator with some nice company and Bryson Tiller goes through some changes. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on April 5, 2024

Following the death of his nephew, Takeoff, Quavo took a brief hiatus from the rap game to mourn and get hit mental right as that traumatic event would set anyone back in their life, but as of late the ATLien has been getting back in the swing of things and continues to move forward with his rap career.

Linking up with Destroy Lonely for his latest visuals to “Potato Loaded,” Quavo and DL kick it with a gang of women while green beams light the elevator everyone seems to be “trapped” in as the women make it bounce over dollar bills scattered all over the floor. That’s that greenlight special.

Bryson Tiller meanwhile makes his comeback tour (which was interrupted by J. Cole’s surprise album drop) and for his clip to “The Multiverse Freestyle,” Tiller goes through different dimensions while dropping his bars in the comfort of his own living room.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Sauce Walka, Doe Boy, and more.

QUAVO & DESTROY LONELY – “POTATO LOADED”

BRYSON TILLER – “THE MULTIVERSE FREESTYLE”

SAUCE WALKA – “1 AM IN HOUSTON”

DOE BOY – “KEEP IT GANGSTA”

G PERICO – “TROLL PATROL”

TRACEI – “I SAID”

ZEHN – “LOVE HOW ME WHINE”

42 CHEEZ – “HOOP DREAMS”

RICO DANNA – “NEVER QUIT”

LIL GNAR – “GEMINI”

