The Diddler aka Diddy Seemingly Takes Defiant Tone In Latest IG Post Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The boisterous mogul has been understandably S I L E N T following waves of sexual assault allegations, but with his latest post on IG, he could have possibly made his loudest statement yet.

Diddy’s life has been turned upside down after his ex-longtime girlfriend, singer/model Cassie Ventura, slapped him with a sexual assault lawsuit with eye-brow-raising accusations, opening the floodgates.

He did quickly settle with the “Me & U” singer, but that didn’t stop other alleged victims from coming out and accusing the music mogul of some disgusting behavior that has also swept up a lot of people in his orbit, including his son, Christian Combs who is now the target of a sexual assault.

Two days ago, the 54-year-old Bad Boy CEO shared a full-length clip from his 1998 single “Victory,” showing him ironically running from the law with the caption, “Bad Boy For Life.”

Variety reports that the post received over 200,000 likes since he shared it and features numerous shows of support from some celebrity friends, including his son.

Per Variety:

The comments were left open, and Christian Combs, who is reportedly being sued by a woman for sexual assault in 2022 — wrote “Who you know do it better!!” with three fire emojis. Multiple mid-level artists — including Ginuwine and Lil Scrappy, also weighed in with support. The clip was posted in both his Instagram story and as a stand-alone post; as of Saturday morning it had reached 200,000 likes.

This post marks the first time in a while since the accusations hit that Diddy has left the comments section on one of his posts open.

The Saga Continues For Diddy

He has also been popping up randomly around Miami following the raid on his homes and constant trolling from his longtime nemesis, 50 Cent, who has also been indirectly involved in the mess being that his baby mama, Daphne Joy, was named as an alleged “sex worker” in a lawsuit from producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

Joy clapped back at the G-Unit general, accusing him of rape and being an absent father after the “Wanksta” crafter said he was going to file for full custody of the former couple’s 11-year-old son, Sire Jackson.

The rapper, born Curtis Jackson, denies Joy’s claims.

In his latest trolling of Diddy, he used the new “pause” replacement, “No P. Diddy,” during his set at the Dreamville music festival.

Never change Fif.

The Diddler aka Diddy Seemingly Takes Defiant Tone In Latest IG Post Amid Sexual Assault Allegations was originally published on hiphopwired.com