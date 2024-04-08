Listen Live
Country Music Singer Morgan Wallen Arrested on Felony Charges

Published on April 8, 2024

Mugshot of Morgan Wallen

Source: Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE, TN.–Shortly after performing in Indianapolis, country music singer Morgan Wallen was arrested on Monday. He is accused of throwing a chair from the top of a bar in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said they arrested Wallen early Monday morning on three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

According to a police report, witnesses said they watched him pick up a chair, throw it over the roof, and laugh about it late Sunday night. The chair landed on Broadway Street. It didn’t land on anyone, but it did land close to two police officers. They also say security footage confirmed what the witnesses said.

Wallen posted a bond of $15,250 and was released from Davidson County jail around 3:30 a.m.

Wallen performed at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 4 and 5. Organizers say it is the first time in Lucas Oil Stadium history for an act to perform two sold out, consecutive concerts.

His court date is May 3.

The post Country Music Singer Morgan Wallen Arrested on Felony Charges appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

