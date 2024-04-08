Listen Live
Body Found in Pond on Near Northeast Side of Indianapolis

Published on April 8, 2024

Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

INDIANAPOLIS–A body was found in a pond on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Indianapolis Fire Department both say the body was reported floating in the water at around 11:50 am on East 24th Street and Hillside Avenue.

The person who was found was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they are still early in the investigation and are trying to figure out more details.

