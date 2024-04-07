Listen Live
Local

Two Dead After I-65 Crash in Johnson County

Published on April 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Johnson County.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine said in a post on X around 10 a.m. Sunday that first responders were on the scene of a serious crash on I-65 northbound at the 96-mile marker.

That’s between County Road East 600 North and Worthsville Road near Greenwood.

It is unclear what caused the crash. The names and ages of the victims have not been released.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says the right lane of I-65 northbound was closed for over an hour while crews were on the scene.

The post Two Dead After I-65 Crash in Johnson County appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Two Dead After I-65 Crash in Johnson County  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Two Dead After I-65 Crash in Johnson County

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close