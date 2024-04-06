Listen Live
Local

Retired Butler Mascot Blue III, Also Known as Trip, Dies at Age 12

Retired Butler mascot Blue III, also known as Trip, dies at age 12

Published on April 6, 2024

BUTLER BLUE III

Source: BUTLER / BUTLER University

 

INDIANAPOLIS- (WISH) Beloved Butler University mascot Butler Blue III has died. Trip, an English Bulldog was 12 years old.

Trip passed sometime Saturday morning following a brief illness, the university said in a release. He was said to be surrounded by his family.

Butler University released the following message on its social media accounts Saturday:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved retired mascot, Butler Blue III, aka “Trip,” at the age of 12 after a brief illness. Trip’s jersey and portrait will be displayed in Atherton Union from Monday, April 8, through Sunday, April 14.

He was said to be surrounded by his family.

Trip served as Butler Blue III from 2013-2020, and amassed a large social media following during his eight-year tenure. He was featured in multiple national news programs, traveled to 22 states, and appeared in the Netflix show “DOGS.”

The school also says information regarding a memorial service in his honor will be forthcoming and ask fans to celebrate Trip’s legacy by sharing their favorite memories and photos.

Trip also took joy in hand-delivering hundreds of Butler admission letters.

“Trip will long be remembered for his spirit and passion,” Michael Kaltenmark, Trip’s handler and caretaker, said. “He reveled in his work and relished the limelight, taking great pride in his role as mascot. As we mourn his loss, we do so with fond memories and a debt of gratitude for his service.”

The university says Trip’s portrait as Butler Blue III will be on display in the Butler Bookstore inside of Atherton Union from Monday until April 14 for those who want to pay their respects.

Information on Trip’s memorial service will be announced at a later date.

 

