Listen Live
Local

Police Searching for Greene County Inmate

Published on April 6, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Image of Charles Orr III

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department / WISH-TV

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — Police are currently trying to find a man who escaped from a community corrections facility, and they need your help.

Charles Orr III is described as a 5’9″ blond man with green eyes and multiple tattoos, including tattoos of skulls on his legs and arms. Officers say he took off his ankle bracelet and left the Greene County Community Corrections facility Friday.

The Greene County Sheriff’s office did not provide details about Orr’s original crime(s). But, they say he could be armed and dangerous.

If you see him, please simply call 9-1-1, or contact the Sheriff’s Department.

The post Police Searching for Greene County Inmate appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Police Searching for Greene County Inmate  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Police Searching for Greene County Inmate

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.

Entertainment

Oprah Plans ABC Special On Ozempic And Other Weight Loss Drugs Following Departure From Weightwatchers Board

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close