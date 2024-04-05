Listen Live
Entertainment

New Inspirational Music: Lee Vasi, Wande, Lecrae & More!

Published on April 5, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

Another Friday, another week of new releases. Check out what’s new and trending in inspirational music below!

Lee Vasi ft. Wande – “Teach Me (Remix)”

Two of Elev8’s Trailblazers of Christian Hip-Hop and R&B, Lee Vasi and Wande, have team up for a remix of Lee’s hit song, “Teach Me.”

for KING + COUNTRY ft. Lecrae & Stryper – “To Hell With The Devil (RISE)”

 

nobigdyl. – “Coach”

 

 

Mike Teezy – “Highly Favored”

 

Me’Kayla ft. ChurchPpl – “Werking”

 

Want to hear more? Follow our Spotify playlist!

New Inspirational Music: Lee Vasi, Wande, Lecrae & More!  was originally published on elev8.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Entertainment

New Inspirational Music: Lee Vasi, Wande, Lecrae & More!

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Entertainment

Angela Bassett Talks Lending Her Riveting Voice To ‘QUEENS’

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close