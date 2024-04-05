Schertz Declines Big Pay Raise From ISU, Takes Bigger One At Saint Louis

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State head men’s basketball coach Josh Schertz said throughout the post-season that he would not speak on his future until after the season.

Well, after-the-season has finally arrived, and the speculation has begun to circulate over what will come of Schertz and the Indiana State basketball program.

According to WTHI’s Rick Semmler in Terre Haute, sources have confirmed that Schertz has informed the team and the administration that he has decided to leave Indiana State to take the head coaching job at Saint Louis University.

Reports say the deal to which Schertz has agreed is 6-years and worth $12 million ($2 million per year) plus incentives, far more than the around $365,000 annually Schertz was making at Indiana State.

Schertz was due to receive another pay increase from ISU if he decided to stay. The school says Schertz declined that significant pay raise.

“The generous financial support of Sycamore donors made it possible for Indiana State University to offer Coach Schertz more than any other coach has ever been paid at Indiana State,” Indiana State University President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said. “Coach Schertz’s leadership has been the driving force behind rebuilding and elevating our NCAA Division I men’s basketball program and the team’s success this year. We wish him the best in his future endeavors.

While disappointed that Coach Schertz declined our offer, I want to recognize and applaud the strong teamwork of our University Advancement and Sycamore Athletics over the last few months as we have aggressively worked to engage the support of our donors.”

Sources close to the situation say Schertz was offered a 6-year, $850,000 contract extension. Schertz’s departure is also said to illustrate a disparity between ISU’s NIL budget and Saint Louis’s. SLU is said to have a far larger NIL budget to work with.

ISU assistant coach Matthew Graves has been announced as the team’s interim head coach while the school conducts its search for Schertz’s successor. Graves is certainly a strong candidate to have the “interim” designation removed.

Schertz led Indiana State to its best season in four decades and their first Missouri Valley Conference regular season championship since 2000. The Sycamores lost to Seton Hall in the NIT Championship game Thursday finishing the season with an astounding 32-7 record.

Schertz came to Indiana State in 2021. He was hired by former athletic director Sharard Clinkscales out of Lincoln Memorial in Tennessee where he led the school to great success at the Division II level.

Rather than let the situation drag out, Schertz said after their loss to Seton Hall that he would have a decision in the coming days on his future.

