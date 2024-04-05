Listen Live
News

WATCH: Mike Braun’s Vision for Indiana’s Future

His interview with WIBC's Tony Katz concludes a week-long series featuring all Republican gubernatorial candidates.

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Mike Braun

Source: WIBC / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Senator Mike Braun is vying for the governor’s seat, citing his successful business background and Senate achievements benefiting Hoosiers in healthcare, agriculture, and education as reasons for his candidacy.

He acknowledges challenges such as government size and federal overspending on social services, which impact the state negatively.

Economic development, including the controversial LEAP project on water resources, poses significant concerns. Braun highlights his educational track record and emphasizes the importance of maintaining Indiana’s competitive edge, particularly in coding.

His interview with WIBC’s Tony Katz concludes a week-long series featuring all Republican gubernatorial candidates.

The post WATCH: Mike Braun’s Vision for Indiana’s Future appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

WATCH: Mike Braun’s Vision for Indiana’s Future  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

News

WATCH: Mike Braun’s Vision for Indiana’s Future

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close