Listen Live
Local

IMPD: Body of Believed Missing Teenager Found in Retention Pond

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Police Tape

Source: Radio One / Radio One

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after the body of a minor who might have been involved in a stolen car case was found dead in a pond.

Officers went to Shadow Pointe Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 24th in regard to a stolen car investigation. They soon found the car and followed it to the Village Trace neighborhood.

Eventually, the three minors who had been inside the car apparently tried to run, so a foot chase ensued. The driver and one other suspect were arrested, but officers were unable to find the third minor.

That Monday, a mother reported that her teenaged son was missing, and that this was not the first time he had run away from home. More than a week later, she called again and gave more information about her son – later identified as Kaeden Swanigan.

Conservation officers then found Swanigan’s body in a retention pond close to the scene of their stolen car investigation. It is still not entirely clear what happened.

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475, or contact Crime Stoppers.

The post IMPD: Body of Believed Missing Teenager Found in Retention Pond appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD: Body of Believed Missing Teenager Found in Retention Pond  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

IMPD: Body of Believed Missing Teenager Found in Retention Pond

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Cardi B and Offset’s Relationship Rollercoaster: From Breakups to Valentine’s Day Reunions

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Monica Responds To Accusations Of Getting BBL Surgery After Viral Concert Footage Shows Her Curves.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close