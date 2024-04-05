Listen Live
Entertainment

Alexis Spight Opens Up About Inspirations Behind Her New Single ‘Set It Off’

Published on April 5, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Alexis Spight

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Other / Reach Media Inc. / other/ Getty

Alexis Spight joined Cheryl Jackson on “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell” to share the exciting news about her new song, “Set It Off.” After nine years, Alexis is thrilled to release music that reflects her creativity and authenticity more than ever before.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Reflecting on her journey, Alexis expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase her best work. She highlighted the challenges she faced in fighting for the freedom to express herself creatively, emphasizing that this new chapter is a testament to God’s faithfulness and the fulfillment of her purpose.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Despite her musical hiatus, Alexis remained active in ministry, serving the youth at ExCeL Church Worldwide in Conyers, Georgia. She embraced her role as a youth pastor (YP) and felt blessed to continue her family’s legacy of preachers and musicians. Alexis shared a touching moment about her grandfather’s influence and prophetic words that have guided her path.

Related Article: 10 Gospel Songs That Make Us Happy

With her new single “Set It Off,” Alexis is ready to inspire and uplift listeners with her powerful message. Cheryl encouraged everyone to download and stream Alexis Spight’s music everywhere, marking this moment as an exciting season for the talented artist.

To stay updated on Alexis Spight’s latest releases and journey, listeners can connect with her on various platforms, including Instagram @AlexisSpight and Facebook @AlexisSpightOfficial.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM 

Alexis Spight Opens Up About Inspirations Behind Her New Single ‘Set It Off’  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Entertainment

Alexis Spight Opens Up About Inspirations Behind Her New Single ‘Set It Off’

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Entertainment

Angela Bassett Talks Lending Her Riveting Voice To ‘QUEENS’

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life
Local

Unveiling the Soul: Raheem DeVaughn on Music, Business and Life

Entertainment

Ryan Coogler Is Set To Produce A New Prince Musical Movie

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close