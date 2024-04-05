Listen Live
News

Ante Up: Los Angeles Thieves Steal $30M In Cash On Easter Sunday

A mission straight out of 'GTA V'.

Published on April 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
los angeles

Source: frankpeters / Getty

A group of criminals pulled off the biggest heist ever in Los Angeles. Thieves stole almost $30 million in cash from a holding facility on Easter Sunday.

As spotted on Raw Story, the burglars brought the plot from the Ocean’s Eleven to real life. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) say that the crew broke into a money holding facility in the neighborhood of Sylmar. According to a source who spoke to the Los Angeles Times, the unidentified individuals broke into the building’s roof and evaded the security system all together. Once inside, they reportedly accessed the vault without issue and made off with close to $30 million dollars in cash.

The perpetrators were so experienced that the staff at the facility didn’t notice the money missing right away. “It’s just mind blowing that you would never suspect it,” an anonymous employee told ABC News. “$30 million in the Valley, gone. How? Why? I’m still trying to process it. Was it an inside job? Was it just one person? Was it a group? You know, there’s a lot of questions.” The LAPD and FBI have confirmed they are working and “have a joint investigation into an alleged burglary that occurred on Sunday evening, March 31, 2024. No additional information related to the incident is being released,” the agencies confirmed in a joint statement.

You can view reporting live from the scene below.

Ante Up: Los Angeles Thieves Steal $30M In Cash On Easter Sunday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

News

Ante Up: Los Angeles Thieves Steal $30M In Cash On Easter Sunday

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

Entertainment

Meek Mill Vows to Investigate Recent “Attacks” on Black Artists and Leaders, Announces Plans to Move to Africa

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close