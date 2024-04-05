Poll: Donald Trump Still ‘Extremely’ Popular Among Hoosier Republicans

STATEWIDE — Donald Trump and Eric Holcomb are still extremely popular among voters in Indiana. At least, that’s according to the data from a survey of likely GOP primary voters.

The Indy Politics/ARW Strategies poll of 500 likely voters looked into many perspectives of how voters see the world of politics this week. When it comes to Donald Trump, 73-percent of Republicans still have a favorable opinion of the former president.

“You have to remember that this is likely Republican voters, so you’d think they’d like the former president,” said pollster Andrew Weissert. “But, 73-percent? You don’t get those kinds of numbers unless you’re Donald Trump.”

When you put it in perspective, he said the fact that Gov. Eric Holcomb is polling at 65-percent among like GOP voters is a huge accomplishment. Weissert said those numbers may cause the current crop of GOP primary candidates for governor to change gears in how they proceed with their campaigns.

He said the candidates have been “steering away” from Holcomb for the most part and that that may not be the best strategy given Holcomb’s continued popularity.

Finally, the poll also looked at the Attorney General’s office. 51-percent of likely GOP voters said they approved of the job Todd Rokita has done as Attorney General. 23-percent disapprove.

There were also strong approval ratings for GOP leadership of the General Assembly, but Weissert said voters “like the job the General Assembly is doing, but they don’t love it.”

