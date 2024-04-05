Listen Live
Forecasters Optimistic About Eclipse Viewing Weather

In Indianapolis, the forecast for viewing the total solar eclipse has improved, with Indiana in the path of totality.

Published on April 5, 2024

Solar Eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday’s weather forecast suggests favorable conditions for viewing the total solar eclipse in Indianapolis. Expected rain on Sunday will clear by Monday morning, and cloud cover probabilities have improved. Forecasters are set to provide more detailed information by Sunday.

“Over the last week, we have been tracking this low-pressure system that’s going to be across the Northern Plains during the Sunday/Monday timeframe,” said Andrew White with the National Weather Service. “A bit earlier, it looked like there could be some cloud cover where that was tracking.”

White says the most likely outcome is for thin cloud cover, which can be beneficial for viewing a total eclipse by filtering out some of the sun’s brightness, making it easier to see without glare.

“Typically, the higher clouds are not going to impact viewing the eclipse,” White added. “It’s those lower clouds that could cause an issue for the visibility of the sun.”

Monday’s weather forecast anticipates no hazardous conditions except for possible minor flooding along some rivers in western Indiana, with cloud cover expected to dissipate somewhat by the afternoon and warm, breezy conditions with highs ranging from the mid-60s to mid-70s and gusts up to 25 MPH.

