Listen Live
News

Rod Wave Arrested On Weapons Charges In Florida

He has since been freed.

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Rod Wave In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

It seems Rod Wave might have the fight of his life upon him. He was recently arrested on some serious weapons charges.

Variety magazine reports that the St. Petersburg, Florida, native got into some trouble Sunday, March 31. Local badges claim he had involvement in a shooting in Manatee County that left four individuals injured. According to a statement released by the police: “about 11 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in a large group of people gathered outside of 400 49 St. S. At this time it appears a group of men got into a verbal argument and exchanged gunfire outside of the location” the document reads.

Rod Wave was arrested in connection to the incident and charged on weapons charges including possession of the ammunition. His lawyers quickly refuted the claims on an Instagram post. “Rod was arrested and detained with absolutely no evidence of wrongdoing. The police claimed he was a felon in possession of ammunition” the caption read. “Not only was he not in possession of ammunition, a basic check of public records would have easily demonstrated to the police that he was not a convicted felon. The prosecutor and the judge immediately agreed that the evidence did not support the charge and set him free the same day.”

This was not the first time Rod Wave has been in trouble with the law. Back in 2022, he was arrested for allegedly strangling his ex-girlfriend. In an exclusive statement to Rolling Stone magazine his lawyer Bradford Cohen claimed it was a misunderstanding. Rod Wave has yet to publicly comment on the weapons charges.

Rod Wave Arrested On Weapons Charges In Florida  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

News

Rod Wave Arrested On Weapons Charges In Florida

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gabourey Sidibe Is Expecting Twins With Husband Brandon Frankel

Entertainment

Meek Mill Vows to Investigate Recent “Attacks” on Black Artists and Leaders, Announces Plans to Move to Africa

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close