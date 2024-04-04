Listen Live
Local

Arrangements Revealed for FW Mayor Tom Henry’s Funeral

Published on April 4, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Tom Henry Photo

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A week after Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s death, his family has revealed the funeral arrangements for the longtime city leader.

Henry died last Thursday at the age of 72, following a “medical emergency” related to his stomach cancer diagnosis. Now, his family is inviting you to attend a visitation in his honor.

The Divine Mercy Funeral Home says visitations for the man will be held next Wednesday through Friday, with the last happening just before a burial Mass and Henry’s funeral service and internment ceremony.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Friday, starting at 10 a.m. Then, Henry’s body will be buried at the Catholic Cemetery on Lake Avenue following his funeral service.

Continue reading for more details, or click here.

Visitation Times for Wednesday, April 10th:

Please head to the rotunda of the Allen County Courthouse using the entrance at 100 East Main Street for both.

  • 2 – 4 p.m.
  • 6 – 8 p.m.

Visitation Times for Thursday, April 11th:

Please head to the rotunda of the Allen County Courthouse using the entrance at 100 East Main Street for both.

  • 2 – 4 p.m.
  • 6 – 8 p.m.

Visitation Time for Friday, April 12th:

Please head to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on South Calhoun Street.

  • 9 – 10 a.m.

Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, April 12th:

Please had to the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on South Calhoun Street.

  • 10 a.m.

Internment Ceremony on Friday, April 12th:

Please head to the Catholic Cemetery on Lake Avenue.

  • Time TBD, as ceremony will follow Henry’s funeral service.

In a statement, Henry’s family notes, “We will release more details in the coming days. Meantime, we ask for your continued prayers as well as for privacy.”

Mayor Tom Henry

Source: WISH-TV / other

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Arrangements Revealed for FW Mayor Tom Henry’s Funeral appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Arrangements Revealed for FW Mayor Tom Henry’s Funeral  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Pop Culture

Jazmine Sullivan Returns To Music With A New Fall Tour With Maxwell

Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

Local

Arrangements Revealed for FW Mayor Tom Henry’s Funeral

IBE Summer Celebration Graphic to buy tickets this year
Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival!

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rachel Dolezal Fired From Tucson Teaching Position Over Onlyfans Account

Entertainment

Erika Alexander Snags A New Role On Apple’s ‘Invasion’ Season 3

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan Seen Back Together on Valentine’s Day

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close