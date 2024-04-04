Listen Live
Teenager Arrested in Connection With Vandalism Case

Published on April 4, 2024

FREMONT, Ind. — After months of investigating, police say they have arrested an 18-year-old involved in multiple acts of vandalism in Steuben County.

Gavin Willis was arrested Wednesday and taken to the Steuben County Jail. He is facing charges of criminal mischief.

Officers first began looking into this case last November, after a Lake Gage home was vandalized. At least four other homes were later damaged, so police asked the community for help.

Thankfully, residents were able to send in tips and surveillance footage that eventually led to the arrest of Willis.

A minor attending a Prairie Heights school – who has not been publicly identified – has also been arrested in connection with these crimes. He was given to the care of the Steuben County Juvenile Probation Department.

