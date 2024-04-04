Listen Live
Poll: Illegal Immigration, Legal Pot Among The Issues Top Of Mind For Hoosiers

Published on April 4, 2024

STATEWIDE — One in four Indiana Republicans say that stopping the flow of illegal immigrants into the state is the most important issue for the governor and state legislature to focus on. That’s according to a recent poll from Indy Politics and Crossroads Public Affairs.

In a survey of 500 likely Republican Primary voters, the data says stopping the flow of illegal immigrants is their most important issue to 31-percent of respondents. 18-percent said tackling inflation was their top issue. 14-percent said creating jobs and attracting and retaining businesses, and 11-percent said fighting violent crime and drugs.

“Immigration is a major issue all around the country and Indiana is no exception,” said pollster Andrew Weissert. “It’ll be front and center in the presidential election this fall and it’s an issue very important to Republican voters right now.”

You may recall the legal battle between the state and now-former Senate candidate John Rust. He sued the state over its election laws that state you have to have voted in the previous two primaries of the party you are running as in order to run for statewide office.

61-percent of Republicans surveyed say they agree with that law.

On the subject of legalizing pot in Indiana, 67-percent support some type of legalization, with 33-percent indicating support for recreational use and 34-percent supporting medicinal use only.

